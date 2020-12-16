SocGen team's analysis of newsflow suggests Brexit "No Deal"

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Current analysis of the newsflow suggests there will be a "No Deal" regarding Brexit, wrote French bank Societe Generale's SOGN.PA Cross Asset Research team in a note on Wednesday.

"With less than two weeks until the 'final' decision, how the UK will exit remains a topical issue. That said, overall Brexit newsflow seems relatively subdued compared with the level of media attention to COVID-related issues. Our Brexit newsflow analysis suggests a no-deal, but negotiations are still ongoing," wrote the SocGen team.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that Britain and the European Union had moved closer to sealing a new trade deal but it was still unclear if they would succeed.

