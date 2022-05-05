SocGen outlines rising costs of Ukraine war with higher bad loans provisions

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale SOGN.PA said on Thursday it would have additional costs as a result of the war in Ukraine because more customers would be unable to repay their loans.

France's third-biggest listed bank said it is setting aside higher provisions for soured loans because of the conflict.

SocGen said it now expected its cost of risk, reflecting bad loan provisions, to reach 30 to 35 basis points, or 1.7 to 1.9 billion euros ($2.02 billion), in 2022, instead of below 30 basis points as originally expected.

The group recently announced that it would quit Russia and is now selling its local arm Rosbank, writing off roughly 3.1 billion euros.

In the first quarter, SocGen's net income rose by 3.4% to 842 million euros with revenue up by 16.6%, driven in particular by strong trading.

The exit from Russia has reduced the bank's capital cushion. Its common equity tier one ratio, a key yardstick of capital strength, was down to 12.9% at end of March.

($1 = 0.9427 euros)

