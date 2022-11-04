SocGen net income tops forecasts in third quarter

November 04, 2022 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by Silvia Aloisi and Matthieu Protard for Reuters

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SOGN.PA, France's third-biggest listed bank, joined European rivals in posting a higher than expected net income in the third quarter as market volatility boosted trading revenues.

SocGen, which has appointed the head of its investment banking division as its next CEO from May 2023, said net income had come in at 1.5 billion euros ($1.47 billion) - well above a Refinitiv consensus forecast of 1 billion euros.

($1 = 1.0221 euros)

