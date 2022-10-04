CAGR

SocGen names Ducholet to lead new French retail banking unit

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Societe Generale, France's third-biggest bank, named Marie-Christine Ducholet as the head of its newly restructured French retail banking unit - an area targeted as a high priority for the bank and its new group chief executive.

Adds detail and background

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SOGN.PA, France's third-biggest bank, named Marie-Christine Ducholet as the head of its newly restructured French retail banking unit - an area targeted as a high priority for the bank and its new group chief executive.

The appointment of Ducholet, who joined SocGen in 1985, comes just a few days after SocGen appointed its investment banking boss Slawomir Krupa as group chief executive.

Krupa takes the helm of Societe Generale amid risks of a global recession and a crippling European energy crisis.

Like many rival European banks, SocGen has also struggled to restore profitability since the 2008 financial crisis.

Ducholet has worked in various roles at SocGen including in structured finance, real estate, commodities, equipment finance and investment banking.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More