SocGen in talks to sell ALD car leasing arm's Russian business -Les Echos

February 20, 2023 — 04:10 am EST

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SOGN.PA, France's third-biggest bank, is in talks to sell the Russian business of its listed car leasing arm ALD ALDA.PA to a Russian buyer, Les Echos reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

SocGen and ALD declined to comment on the report.

ALD has about 14,000 vehicles under lease in Russia, a fraction of its 1.8 million fleet at the end of 2022.

ALD's 4.9 billion euro ($5.3 billion) acquisition of Dutch rival LeasePlan, expected to close at the end of the first quarter, will bring the total fleet under management to 3.5 million vehicles.

($1 = 0.9354 euros)

