SocGen in talks to sell ALD car leasing arm's Russian business -Les Echos

February 20, 2023 — 03:45 am EST

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA is in talks to sell the Russian business of its car leasing arm ALD ALDA.PA to a Russian buyer, Les Echos reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Societe Generale declined to comment on the report.

