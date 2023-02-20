SocGen in talks to sell ALD car leasing arm's Russian business -Les Echos

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA is in talks to sell the Russian business of its car leasing arm ALD ALDA.PA to a Russian buyer, Les Echos reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Societe Generale declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Matthieu Rosemain Editing by David Goodman )

