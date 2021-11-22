SocGen expects 'emergency' Turkish rate hike as soon as next month

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Societe Generale said on Monday it expects Turkey's central bank to deliver an "emergency" interest rate hike late this year or early next year, leaving the policy rate around 19% in the first quarter of 2022, up from 15%.

However, it said such a move would still leave markets dissatisfied, and would be insufficient to prevent the lira from underperforming.

"The past 400 (basis points) worth of interest rate reductions implemented during the past 3 MPC meetings have been economically and fundamentally unjustified. Inflation expectations have continued to deteriorate," SocGen analysts said in a client note.

