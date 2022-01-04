SocGen, Credit Mutuel bid for ING France's client portfolio - La Tribune

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Credit Mutuel Arkea have made offers for Dutch lender ING's INGA.AS French retail banking client portfolio, French newspaper La Tribune reported on Tuesday. [Report in French]

Societe Generale has submitted a bid on behalf of its Boursorama business, while Credit Mutuel Arkea wants the clients for its Fortuneo subsidiary, La Tribune said, without identifying its sources or giving a value for the offers.

Societe Generale declined to comment. Credit Mutuel Arkea was not immediately available and ING could not immediately be reached for comment.

ING said last month it would quit French retail banking, affecting 460 employees.

La Tribune said Credit Mutuel Alliance Federale (Monabanq) had dropped out of the bidding process, following the earlier withdrawal of Credit Agricole (Bforbank).

(Reporting by Elena Vardon Editing by Mark Potter)

