PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA confirmed that Slawomir Krupa, who currently runs its 'Global Customers and Investor Solutions' unit, would be its new group chief executive.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.