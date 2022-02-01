Oil

SocGen and ING in talks over linking up ING with SocGen's Boursorama

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Dutch rival ING INGA.AS said they were in talks over linking up SocGen's Boursorama division with ING INGA.AS.

"ING and Boursorama will collaborate in the coming period to offer an alternative banking solution to ING’s customers, adapted to the different products," said ING in a statement.

