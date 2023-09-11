SocGen and Brookfield to launch private debt fund

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale SOGN.PA and asset manager Brookfield Corp BN.TO plan to launch a private debt fund targeting total volume of 10 billion euros ($10.73 billion) over the next four years, they announced on Monday.

Initial seed funding, which will be directed towards the power, transportation and finance sectors among others, amounts to 2.5 billion euros, the companies said.

The fund "will have a positive impact on the real economy", SocGen Chief Executive Slawomir Krupa said in a press release.

($1 = 0.9319 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by David Goodman)

