News & Insights

Oil
BN

SocGen and Brookfield to launch private debt fund

Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

September 11, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale SOGN.PA and asset manager Brookfield Corp BN.TO plan to launch a private debt fund targeting total volume of 10 billion euros ($10.73 billion) over the next four years, they announced on Monday.

Initial seed funding, which will be directed towards the power, transportation and finance sectors among others, amounts to 2.5 billion euros, the companies said.

The fund "will have a positive impact on the real economy", SocGen Chief Executive Slawomir Krupa said in a press release.

($1 = 0.9319 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by David Goodman)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.