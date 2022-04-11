SocGen agrees Rosbank stake sale as it prepares Russian exit

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA will halt activities in Russia and has signed a deal to sell its stake in Rosbank and the group’s Russian insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, it said on Monday.

The transaction still requires regulatory approval, the French lender said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by David Goodman )

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.