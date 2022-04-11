SocGen agrees Rosbank stake sale as it prepares Russian exit

French bank Societe Generale will halt activities in Russia and has signed a deal to sell its stake in Rosbank and the group’s Russian insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, it said on Monday.

The transaction still requires regulatory approval, the French lender said in a statement.

