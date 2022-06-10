World Markets

Soccer-Zidane to be named PSG coach next season - report

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Zinedine Zidane will replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Friday without citing any source.

PSG were not immediately available for comment.

French radio station RMC later on Friday said that Zidane and PSG were "close to finding an agreement", also without citing any source.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

