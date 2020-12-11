Soccer-Zambia national team coach Sredojevic charged with sexual assault

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Zambia national team coach Milutin Sredojevic has been charged with sexual assault on Friday following an incident involving a waitress in the South African coastal city of Port Elizabeth.

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the 51-year-old had appeared in a magistrate's court after an incident on Monday.

NPA spokeswoman Anelisa Ngcakani confirmed that Sredojevic has not yet been asked to enter a plea. He is free on R10,000 bail and would appear back in court on Feb. 25.

Serbian national Sredojevic has formerly been in charge of Uganda, who he led to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2017, their first appearance at the continental showpiece competition in 39 years, as well as leading clubs Orlando Pirates from South Africa and Zamalek of Egypt.

Reuters has asked Sredojevic for comment.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

