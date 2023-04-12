World Markets

Soccer-Zamalek to appoint Colombian Osorio as coach, says club president

April 12, 2023 — 11:23 pm EDT

CAIRO, April 13 (Reuters) - Egyptian champions Zamalek are set to appoint Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio as coach, club president Mortada Mansour said on Wednesday.

"Colombian coach Carlos Osorio, the former coach of Mexico in the World Cup, arrived in Egypt to take over the responsibility of the first team on Friday," Mansour wrote on social media.

Osorio, 61, led Mexico to the 2018 World Cup in Russia where they beat Germany in their opening game before losing to Brazil in the round of 16.

Zamalek, who parted ways with Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira in March, are fourth in the league on 36 points from 22 games. Future top the division on 48 points from 23 games but Al-Ahly are just one point behind having played only 19 matches.

