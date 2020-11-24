Soccer-Youthful Barca take care of Dynamo to seal knockout place

KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - An inexperienced Barcelona side missing Lionel Messi and many other first-team regulars eventually cruised to a 4-0 win away to Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the 17th consecutive season.

After a sluggish first half, the Catalans took the lead early in the second half as U.S international Sergino Dest completed a flowing move with a near-post finish, scoring his first goal for the club since joining from Ajax Amsterdam.

Danish forward Martin Braithwaite soon doubled their lead with his first goal in Europe's top competition at the age of 29, diving in from close range to turn in a flicked header from debutant defender Oscar Mingueza.

Braithwaite struck again in the 70th minute from the penalty spot while substitute Antoine Griezmann added a fourth goal in added time, rounding off a victory which took Group G leaders Barca on to 12 points from four games and clinched their place in the last 16.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)

