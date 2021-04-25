Soccer-Yilmaz double helps Lille regain top spot with comeback win at Lyon

LYON, April 25 (Reuters) - Lille showed their hunger to win the Ligue 1 title with a stunning comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 at Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday thanks to two goals and an assist from Burak Yilmaz, regaining top spot from Paris St Germain.

Islam Slimani put fourth-placed Lyon in front in the 20th minute by drilling into the roof of the net while things got worse for the visitors when captain Jose Font diverted the ball into his own net in the 35th.

Lille grabbed a lifeline just before halftime when Burak Yilmaz scored from a free kick, the veteran Turkish striker then turning provider in the second half by laying on a pass for Canadian forward Jonathan David to level from close range.

Yilmaz completed the stirring comeback with five minutes to go thanks to an ice-cool finish past keeper Anthony Lopes, galvanising Lille's hopes of lifting a first championship in a decade while practically ending Lyon's slim title chances.

Lille top the standings on 73 points, one ahead of champions PSG who won 3-1 at Metz on Saturday, while Lyon were left fourth on 67.

Third-placed AS Monaco remained in the hunt by snatching a 1-0 win at Angers with a 79th minute strike from French forward Wissam Ben Yedder, taking the 2017 champions to 71 points with four games to go.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

