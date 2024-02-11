News & Insights

Soccer-Yamal scores twice as Barcelona are held to a 3-3 draw by lowly Granada

February 11, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by Janina Nuno Rios for Reuters ->

Adds quotes

BARCELONA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A double by Barcelona's teenage winger Lamine Yamal helped his side salvage a 3-3 draw at home to relegation-threatened Granada on Sunday in a rollercoaster LaLiga match.

Xavi Hernandez's side are third in the standings on 51 points, five behind second-placed Girona, who were thrashed on Saturday by Real Madrid, leaders with 61 points.

"We lost two points and a good opportunity to cut the deficit. Granada played an intelligent game, they pushed us hard," Xavi told a press conference.

"The league was difficult and now it's two points more difficult. It's a big difference but we're not going to give up.

"We had plenty of chances to seal the game. The team had faith, courage and desire, but it wasn't enough. It makes it even more difficult for us."

Yamal put the hosts ahead after 14 minutes with a tap-in into an empty net after Joao Cancelo's cross found him at the far post. Granada equalised two minutes before halftime thanks to Ricard Sanchez's powerful volley into the top corner.

The visitors grabbed the lead in the 60th minute with an easy finish by Facundo Pellistri before Robert Lewandowski made it 2-2 as he scored from Ilkay Gundogan's pass three minutes later.

Ignasi Miquel restored Granada's lead with a towering header in the 66th minute, but Yamal levelled again with a long-range strike for his second of the night ten minutes from time.

"It's another missed opportunity but we have to keep working. Right now I'm thinking more about the draw and the fact that we're losing two points than about my performance," 16-year-old Yamal told Movistar.

"We've been conceding these goals so quickly throughout the season. That's what we urgently need to improve. There's still league left, we'll keep trying."

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.