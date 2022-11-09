Soccer-Yakin names experienced Swiss squad for World Cup

Adds details

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Switzerland coach Murat Yakin will lean on experience at the World Cup in Qatar, naming on Wednesday several veterans, including Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, in a 26-man squad for this month's tournament.

Arsenal midfielder Xhaka will captain the team at his third World Cup and is among a host of Premier League players named in the squad, including Manchester City's Manuel Akanji and Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar.

Winger Xhaqiri, now at Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, will be heading to his fourth World Cup at the age of 31 with 108 caps to his name.

Yakin will take four goalkeepers to Qatar with injury concerns over first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer and back-up Jonas Omlin, calling up Salzburg's Philipp Kohn as one of two uncapped players in the squad.

Sommer, who has 76 caps, injured his ankle in Borussia Monchengladbach's match against Darmstadt last month while Montpellier goalkeeper Omlin sprained his ankle against Olympique Lyonnais on Oct. 22.

Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder, 20, is the other uncapped player and has been called up for the first time.

The squad also includes Nottingham Forest midfielder Remo Freuler and Chelsea loanee Denis Zakaria, although Fulham defender Kevin Mbabu is a notable absentee.

"We were spoiled for choice in some positions," Yakin said in a statement.

"Many players have delivered convincing performances in recent weeks and months. But in the end I had to limit myself to 26 names. I'm convinced that these 26 players can always help us to achieve our goals."

The Swiss FA said the squad will fly to Doha on Monday and move to Abu Dhabi two days later for a warm-up match against Ghana, before opening their World Cup campaign against Cameroon on Nov. 24.

They will also face Brazil and Serbia in Group G.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Philipp Kohn (Salzburg)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Fabian Schar (NewcastleUnited), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz)

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea, on loan from Juventus), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Noah Okafor (Salzburg), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Ardon Jashari (Lucerne)

Forwards: Breel Embolo Monaco), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray, on loan from Benfica), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.