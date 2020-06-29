Soccer-Xavi says hopes to coach Barcelona in the future

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Former Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has said he hopes to return to the Spanish club as head coach when the timing is right and that his technical team are already preparing for it.

June 29 (Reuters) - Former Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has said he hopes to return to the Spanish club as head coach when the timing is right and that his technical team are already preparing for it.

Spanish media had reported that Xavi, who coaches Qatari club Al Sadd, had been approached by Barca to replace Ernesto Valverde before Quique Setien was appointed in January.

Barca are two points behind leaders Real Madrid with six matches remaining in the campaign.

"The biggest hope I have now is to be Barca coach and get Barca back to winning ways," Spanish daily Sport quoted Xavi as saying in a video call where the 40-year-old outlined his plans for the future.

Xavi said he hoped to begin from scratch if he took over.

"I'm a club man. I would like to return at the right moment to start a project from zero. I've said it a lot of times but I want to take footballing decisions at Barcelona," he added.

"It's clear that after the elections the stage would be set, of course. I'm not ruling anything out.

"They came for me in January, we were speaking. I told them the circumstances and timing weren't right."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters