Soccer-Wrexham set sights on back-to-back promotions

April 24, 2023 — 11:10 pm EDT

April 25 (Reuters) - Wrexham celebrated their return to the English Football League on Saturday after a 15-year absence but the club's executive director Humphrey Ker is already dreaming of further success and says they can secure promotion again next season.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, secured a fairytale return to the EFL after beating Boreham Wood 3-1 to win the National League with a game to spare.

"We feel sky's the limit for Wrexham because you look at the crowds we had in the stadium all season," Ker told the BBC.

"The interest in this club is astronomical and we believe that with the squad that we have right now, we have a very strong chance of going up again next year.

"It gets more challenging the further up the pyramid we go, but we have real faith and confidence in the people we've got in the football club to take us in the right direction."

The Welsh club, who also reached the FA Cup fourth round, will play in League Two next season.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

