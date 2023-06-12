Soccer-Wrexham plan match in co-owner McElhenney's Philadelphia hometown

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Wrexham will conclude their United States tour in co-owner Rob McElhenney's hometown of Philadelphia, with a match against Major League Soccer (MLS) affiliate team Philadelphia Union II on July 28.

The star of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," along with his Marvel super-hero co-owner Ryan Reynolds, helped to raise the profile of the Welsh club through their docu-series "Welcome to Wrexham," earning the team legions of U.S. fans.

"We're looking forward to our tour to America in the summer," Manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement.

"The club has had a small taste of the support we have over there, and it will be great to take our first-team players over to see that support first-hand."

The lovable underdogs secured a fairytale return to the English Football League in April after a 15-year absence and the Philadelphia match is part of a victory lap planned across the pond.

They play Chelsea in front of a sold-out crowd on July 19 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, before facing LA Galaxy II in Los Angeles July 22 and Manchester United on July 25 at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York)

