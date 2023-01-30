Soccer-Wrexham offered potential dream Cup tie with Tottenham

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

January 30, 2023 — 02:56 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Non-league Wrexham could face a dream tie at home to eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round if they can get past Sheffield United in a replay, while Manchester City will travel to Championship (second-tier) side Bristol City.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with visiting Sheffield United on Sunday.

The National League (fifth-tier) leaders were only denied a famous victory over the Championship side by a 95th-minute equaliser, forcing a replay scheduled for next month.

Spurs, who won 3-0 at Preston North End in the fourth round, face the winners of the replay following Monday's fifth-round draw, while Manchester City, who knocked out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the fourth round, face a trip to Bristol.

Manchester United were handed a home tie against third-tier Derby County or fellow top-flight side West Ham United, who meet later on Monday. Brighton & Hove Albion, who knocked out holders Liverpool, will visit Championship side Stoke City.

FA Cup fifth round draw:

Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United

Bristol City v Manchester City

Manchester United v Derby County or West Ham United

Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

Ties will take place in the week commencing Feb. 27 (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris) ((r.pmartin87@gmail.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER ENGLAND/ (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.