Soccer-Wrexham host MK Dons in fourth-tier opener, Saints at Wednesday in Championship

Credit: REUTERS/ED SYKES

June 22, 2023 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - National League champions Wrexham will begin their League Two campaign at home to MK Dons when the new season starts on Aug. 5 after the English Football League (EFL) released its fixtures for the 2023-24 season.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, scripted a fairytale return to the EFL when they won the National League with a record 111 points last season.

Wrexham are back in the fourth tier after a gap of 15 years but their leading forward Paul Mullin is no stranger to League Two after finishing top scorer in the 2020-21 season with Cambridge United before moving to the Welsh club.

Southampton, relegated from the Premier League, begin their Championship campaign under against promoted Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Wednesday, who overturned a 4-0 deficit against Peterborough in the League One playoff semi-finals, won promotion when Josh Windass got the winner against 10-man Barnsley in stoppage time of extra time to snatch a 1-0 victory in the Wembley final.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/RohithNair))

US Markets
Reuters
