Soccer-Wrexham co-owners Reynolds, McElhenney dreaming of Premier League rise

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney outlined ambitions worthy of a big-screen adaptation, with the Wrexham co-owners hoping they can pull off a "Cinderella" story by steering the non league club into England's top flight.

Reynolds, of "Deadpool" fame, and McElhenney, the creator and star of sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", bought fifth-tier National League side Wrexham in February from supporters who had owned the club since 2011.

Wrexham were relegated from the English Football League in 2008 and have never competed in the Premier League but that has not stopped the club's co-owners from dreaming big.

"We'd be lying if the dream wasn't the Premier League," Reynolds told reporters on Thursday. "Our goal is to get us back in the (Football) League and continue our way upwards... The perfect ending for this season is promotion (to League Two)."

"There's a Cinderella aspect to it, an underdog story that is powerful and potent and I'm seeing others jump on and become as interested in the story as we are and that's a testament to Wrexham."

McElhenney added: "We love the idea of telling the story of a working class town, of a working class club, because we feel like everybody around the world can identify with that.

"We want people all around the world to know this town."

Reynolds and McElhenney watched Wrexham for the first time earlier this week as they lost 3-2 at Maidenhead United and are set to attend their first home game when Torquay United visit the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

The co-owners added they had enjoyed a night out with Wrexham's players and supporters and received an "incredible" welcome.

"We've only been here for two days and we just feel like we've been welcomed home," McElhenney said. "I was expecting to drink, but I wasn't expecting to have multiple shots of gin."

"Last night, we probably had a few more drinks than we should have... I'm surprised we didn't end up on the pitch," Reynolds chimed in.

"Being at a football game like that (on Tuesday) and being as invested as we are was absolute torture," he continued. "I loved every second of it but it certainly had its moments of agony... I just can't wait for Saturday."

