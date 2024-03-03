News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-World Cup was expanded to help Scotland qualify, FIFA's Infantino jokes

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

March 03, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Shifa Jahan for Reuters ->

March 3 (Reuters) - FIFA's decision to expand the 2026 World Cup to 48 teams was made to give Scotland a chance to return to the finals after nearly 30 years, FIFA President Gianni Infantino joked as he hailed their qualification for the Euro 2024 in Germany.

Scotland last appeared at the World Cup in France in 1998 where they finished bottom of Group A behind Brazil, Norway and Morocco. They have failed to qualify for the last six editions of the global tournament, which featured 32 teams.

After reaching a second successive Euros this year, the Scots are hopeful of making it to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico - the first finals to be played with the expanded format.

"Scotland qualified quite brilliantly for the European Championship," the FIFA president told BBC Scotland on Saturday after attending St Mirren's 2-1 home win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership following an IFAB meeting in Loch Lomond.

"Letting you in on the secret, we decided to increase from 32 to 48 to allow Scotland to participate.

"Scotland will have a great chance and if they do qualify I'm sure Scotland fans will have great fun."

Scotland missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, losing to Ukraine in the semi-finals of the European playoffs.

In the eight editions of the World Cup they have played, Scotland, who have the second oldest national FA in the world after England, have never got past the group stages.

(Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Shifa.Jahan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.