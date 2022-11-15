US Markets

Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

November 15, 2022 — 05:31 am EST

       Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following are the betting odds for
the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the top goalscorer at
the tournament, which will be held in Qatar from Nov. 20-Dec.
18.
    WILLIAM HILL
    Winners:
    * Brazil - 4/1
    * Argentina - 5/1
    * France - 13/2
    * England - 7/1
    * Spain - 8/1
    Top goalscorer:
    * Harry Kane (England) - 8/1
    * Kylian Mbappe (France) - 9/1
    * Karim Benzema (France) - 10/1
    * Neymar (Brazil) - 12/1
    * Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 12/1
    BET365
    Winners:
    * Brazil - 15/4
    * Argentina - 11/2
    * France - 13/2
    * England - 8/1
    * Spain - 8/1
    Top goalscorer:
    * Harry Kane (England) - 7/1
    * Kylian Mbappe (France) - 9/1
    * Neymar (Brazil) - 12/1
    * Karim Benzema (France) - 12/1
    * Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 12/1
    LADBROKES
    Winners:
    * Brazil - 4/1
    * Argentina - 11/2
    * France - 6/1
    * England - 7/1
    * Spain - 8/1
    Top goalscorer:
    * Harry Kane (England) - 7/1
    * Kylian Mbappe (France) - 8/1
    * Karim Benzema (France) - 10/1
    * Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 12/1
    * Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 12/1
