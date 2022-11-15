Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which will be held in Qatar from Nov. 20-Dec. 18. WILLIAM HILL Winners: * Brazil - 4/1 * Argentina - 5/1 * France - 13/2 * England - 7/1 * Spain - 8/1 Top goalscorer: * Harry Kane (England) - 8/1 * Kylian Mbappe (France) - 9/1 * Karim Benzema (France) - 10/1 * Neymar (Brazil) - 12/1 * Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 12/1 BET365 Winners: * Brazil - 15/4 * Argentina - 11/2 * France - 13/2 * England - 8/1 * Spain - 8/1 Top goalscorer: * Harry Kane (England) - 7/1 * Kylian Mbappe (France) - 9/1 * Neymar (Brazil) - 12/1 * Karim Benzema (France) - 12/1 * Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 12/1 LADBROKES Winners: * Brazil - 4/1 * Argentina - 11/2 * France - 6/1 * England - 7/1 * Spain - 8/1 Top goalscorer: * Harry Kane (England) - 7/1 * Kylian Mbappe (France) - 8/1 * Karim Benzema (France) - 10/1 * Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 12/1 * Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 12/1 (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru) ((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER WORLDCUP/ODDS

