Soccer-Women's Euro 2025 qualifying draw

March 05, 2024

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters

NYON, March 5 (Reuters) - The following is the draw for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying stage, held on Tuesday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The top two teams in each League A group will qualify for the final tournament in July 2025, alongside hosts Switzerland (who compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of playoffs.

League A

Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland

Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic

Group A3: France, England, Sweden, Ireland

Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland

League B

Group B1: Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Azerbaijan

Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel

Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta

Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo

League C

Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia

Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova

Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands

Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia

Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg

Matchdays 1-2: April 3-9, 2024

Matchdays 3-4: May 29-June 4, 2024

Matchdays 5-6: July 10-16, 2024

Playoffs Round 1: Oct. 23-29 2024

Round 2: Nov. 27-Dec. 3 2024

