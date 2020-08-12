Soccer-Wolves need more players next season, says manager Nuno

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo is proud of his side's achievements given the size of their squad but the Portuguese admits the Premier League club will need to bring in new faces in order to remain competitive.

Wolves' 1-0 defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals on Tuesday brought an end to their season that lasted 383 days and 59 games.

Wolves used just 21 players in Premier League matches this season -- fewer than any other team -- while as many as eight players featured in at least 50 games in all competitions.

"It's a small squad and we must be really proud, but now we need to make good decisions so we do not make mistakes like we did before. We need more players that can help us," Nuno, 46, said.

"It's a short break, you cannot stop and start again. We now have to prepare well for this period, we have to rest. This is the best way and we will look at how we did things."

Arsenal's FA Cup triumph means Wolves will not be a part of the Europa League next season despite their seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

