Soccer-Wolves earn vital points in battle against drop

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, April 25 (Reuters) - An early own goal and a late penalty gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a vital three points in their bid to keep clear of the Premier League relegation zone as they ended Crystal Palace’s unbeaten run under stand-in manager Roy Hodgson with a 2-0 home win on Tuesday.

Wolves had a dream start after a third-minute own goal from Joachim Andersen and made sure of the win after another horrific mistake, this time by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone who gave away a stoppage-time penalty, converted by captain Ruben Neves.

Victory put Wolves nine points clear of the bottom three places, joining Palace on 37 points.

The result ended Hodgson’s run of three wins and a draw since returning to Palace in the wake of Patrick Vieira’s sacking last month.

