Soccer-Wolves boss Lage praises Jimenez after 50th club goal

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage hailed striker Raul Jimenez's performance after the Mexico international scored his 50th goal for the club in Monday's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton.

Jimenez scored to make it 2-0 at Molineux after Max Kilman's opener, as Wolves moved up to seventh with their fourth win in five games.

The 30-year-old striker suffered a serious head injury in November last year that ended his season but has returned to action for this campaign and has two goals and two assists in 10 games.

"What Raul does for us, he runs 90 minutes, he's the first guy to press," Lage told reporters. "This is the most important thing he does for us, the way he runs for the press and the way he comes to link the play between the lines is important for us.

"It's a good example of his personality. He ran and he believed the ball would go to him and he scored. That's why he's a good example of what a striker can be.

Wolves play at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

