Soccer-Wolves beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to move up to third in Premier League

Contributor
Philip O'Connor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Wolverhampton Wanderers climbed to third in the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday thanks to goals from teenage wingback Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence.

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers climbed to third in the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday thanks to goals from teenage wingback Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence.

Ait-Nouri, 19, handed Wolves the lead in the 18th minute after latching on to a clearance and driving a bouncing shot into the far corner for his first goal in senior football on his Premier League debut.

Podence made it 2-0 with a superb cushioned volley nine minutes later.

Palace had several VAR decisions go against them, with a goal disallowed and a penalty award overturned, both for offside.

They suffered a further setback when Luka Milivojevic was given his marching orders in the 87th minute after a review showed a nasty foul on Joao Moutinho.

The win puts Wolves up to third on 13 points from seven games. They trail leaders Everton and second-placed Liverpool on goal difference. Palace are ninth on 10 points.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((philip.oconnor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters