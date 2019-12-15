Soccer-Wolfsburg stun Gladbach 2-1 with stoppage-time winner

Arnold scores winner in stoppage time

Gladbach drop to second place

Schalke in fourth after win over Frankfurt

Schalke's Nuebel sent off for brutal foul

Updates with quotes, Schalke 04 win

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - VfL Wolfsburg's Maximilian Arnold fired in a stoppage time winner as they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Sunday and sent them dropping into second place in the Bundesliga after leading the title race for the last two months.

The Wolves, in eighth place, showed no respect for Gladbach, playing their best season since last winning the title in 1977, and hit the post after four minutes with Joao Victor.

Two minutes after that Xaver Schlager fired them into the lead.

Gladbach levelled with a Breel Embolo volley two minutes later and could have scored again early in the second half with Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea.

Wolfsburg hit the woodwork again in their share of scoring chances before Arnold drilled in the winner in stoppage time.

Gladbach drop to second in the standings on 31 points, with RB Leipzig on 33 after Saturday's 3-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf.

"It is a bitter defeat, especially after conceding so late in the game," Gladbach coach Marco Rose told reporters. "We knew it would be tough. I would have liked to have taken at least one point from this game."

Schalke 04 climbed to fourth on 28 points after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 thanks to Benito Raman's 53rd minute winner.

But the Royal Blues, who also hit the post in the 84th minute through Guido Burgstaller, will probably be without keeper Alexander Nuebel for the rest of the year after he was shown a red card for a brutal foul in the 67th minute.

Nuebel is likely to be banned for more than one game after charging knee-first into Frankfurt's Mijat Gacinovic outside the box.

Champions Bayern Munich, who crushed Werder Bremen 6-1 on Saturday, arefifth on 27 points, two behind Borussia Dortmund.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

