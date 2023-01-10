Soccer-Winning another League Cup won't change my life, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said becoming the League Cup's most successful manager will not change his life, insisting the glory belongs to the players should his side add yet another trophy to their collection.

Premier League champions City face Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, looking to win the competition for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Guardiola is currently tied on four League Cup triumphs alongside Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Brian Clough, chasing his 10th major trophy in seven years at City.

"Absolutely not," Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday, when asked whether he cares about setting records.

"We want to win it but it will not change my life to have more than Sir Alex. It's the same with Brian (Clough) and Sir Alex. We try to do our best and last season we were out in the early stages to West Ham (United) but we were magnificent.

"It's not just the titles, it's how many things have been fantastic about the way we work, the way we play, the many games, the high quality after many years. I have said many times the success belongs to the players."

Guardiola has been very critical of midfielder Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks, insisting the 27-year-old returned from the World Cup with England overweight.

Now, with the Manchester derby against United to come at the weekend, the Spaniard is considering giving Phillips his chance again.

"He's always ready," Guardiola added. "Of course he needed time for some aspects but he's ready and we are delighted about that.

"We have to see (if he will start) but I think he's an intelligent player normally holding midfielders so clever. He was educated at Leeds (United) with Marcelo (Bielsa), the commitment of every training session and every game."

