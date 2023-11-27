Soccer-Willian's penalty double earns Fulham 3-2 win over Wolves

By Sam Tobin

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Willian's 94th-minute penalty, his second of the game, earned Fulham a dramatic 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday.

Alex Iwobi gave Fulham the lead after seven minutes with a delicate finish, turning Antonee Robinson's cut-back through Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa's legs from close range.

The visitors drew level on 22 minutes after brilliant play by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who beat Robinson twice down the right before finding Matheus Cunha unmarked to nod home.

Fulham were sloppy at times and nearly gifted Wolves the lead in the first half, with goalkeeper Bernd Leno's blushes spared just before the break after he was dispossessed in his own box.

But the Cottagers regained the lead on 59 minutes through Willian's first penalty after a Nelson Semedo challenge on Tom Cairney was adjudged to be a foul.

Hwang Hee-chan was then bundled over by Fulham captain Tim Ream on the edge of the box and levelled again from the spot on 75 minutes for his seventh league goal of the season.

But Joao Gomes' clumsy challenge on substitute Harry Wilson was given as a penalty by VAR late on, with Willian sending Sa the wrong way and Craven Cottage into raptures.

The win, the hosts' first in five league games, moved Fulham up to 14th in the standings on 15 points. Wolves remained 12th on the same number of points.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Sam.Tobin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.