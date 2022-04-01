Soccer-West Ham's Lanzini unhurt in crash near training ground
Updates with police statement
April 1 (Reuters) - West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini was uninjured after the car he was travelling in to the club's training ground crashed and hit a tree.
Lanzini, who had been on international duty with Argentina, did not require hospital treatment following the accident in east London on Thursday.
"Police were called at 12:49hrs on Thursday, 31 March to reports of a collision on the A12 in Romford," Metropolitan Police told Reuters in a statement.
"Officers attended and it was reported that a car had left the westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree. No injuries were reported."
Reuters has contacted West Ham for comment.
(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Rutherford and Mark Potter )
((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))
