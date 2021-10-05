Soccer-West Ham's Coufal to miss Czechs' World Cup qualifiers

PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal will miss the Czech Republic's World Cup qualifiers this week and next along with three players from league champions Slavia Prague due to health problems, the Czech football association said on Tuesday.

Slavia defender Jan Boril with midfielder teammates Lukas Masopust and Petr Sevcik were also left out of coach Jaroslav Silhavy's squad, the association said.

The Czechs have collected seven points from five matches in Group E, level with Wales but sitting in second place behind leaders Belgium on goal difference.

The Czechs host Wales on Oct. 8 before travelling to face Belarus away on Oct. 11. Wales will miss star forward and captain Gareth Bale due to a hamstring injury.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Michael Kahn and Giles Elgood)

