US Markets

Soccer-West Ham to sign Brazilian defender Luizao

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

December 18, 2022 — 06:24 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - West Ham United have agreed to sign the Brazilian defender Luizao from Sao Paulo, The Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Luizao has signed a contract until the summer of 2026, subject to international clearance. West Ham did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to welcome Luizao to the club and wish him every success in his career in claret and blue," West Ham said in a statement, adding that the player will initially play with the developmental squad.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.