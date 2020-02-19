Soccer-Werner penalty gives Leipzig 1-0 win at Tottenham

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Timo Werner's second-half penalty gave a dominant RB Leipzig a deserved 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Werner slotted past Hugo Lloris in the 58th minute after Ben Davies had fouled Konrad Laimer, putting the Bundesliga high-flyers in control ahead of the second leg on March 10.

In their first appearance in the knockout stage of the tournament, Leipzig could have taken a larger advantage back home to Germany but for poor finishing and saves by Lloris.

Tottenham, runners-up last season after a magical run to the final, were outplayed for the majority of the game with Patrick Schick and Werner wasting several chances for Leipzig while Angelino was denied by the woodwork.

Handicapped by having no recognised strikers in the absence of injured Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Tottenham struggled as an attacking force, although Giovani Lo Celso was impressive and almost equalised with a free kick against the post.

Leipzig's intensity dropped late on and Lucas Moura headed wastefully over for Tottenham who now face a tough task to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.