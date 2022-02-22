Soccer-'We must win every game, because City will', says Klopp

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp believes his side have to think about winning every game if they are to clinch the Premier League title this season, as he expects leaders Manchester City to do just that.

City's home loss to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool's win over Norwich City on Saturday closed the gap to six points at the top of the table, and should the Reds beat Leeds United on Wednesday they will be only three behind the champions.

The relentless form of Pep Guardiola's side had threatened to turn the title race into a procession, but Klopp's team have hit back, raising the prospect of an epic battle similar to 2019, when City pipped Liverpool to the trophy.

"I was on the way home when it was 2-1 Tottenham, then I didn't follow it anymore because I was sure City would equalise," Klopp told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Then we went out and the driver excitedly told me it was 3-2, which I assumed was City. I was very surprised.

"Nothing has changed – we have to win all our games. We expect them to win all theirs. Of course, if it (the gap) would be 12 or 15 points it would be a completely different situation.

"We have so many games to play. If we win them all then it is a title race. If not, then it's maybe not. I understand 100% that people get excited because they (City) are not completely out of reach anymore."

Nine wins from their last 10 in all competitions have set Liverpool up for a tilt at four trophies this season, but Klopp is not getting carried away.

"I'm really happy about the results in the last few weeks," he added. "They obviously brought some points, some confidence as well, in different competitions. But we just have to think about Leeds.

"We have to be ready for an incredibly intense game and a big fight. If you can say one thing about Leeds is that they really never give up."

Klopp said forwards Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will not feature at Anfield, and it remains uncertain whether they will be fit for Sunday's League Cup final against Chelsea.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)

