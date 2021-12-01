Soccer-Watford v Chelsea suspended after medical emergency in stands

Contributor
Martyn Herman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

Watford's Premier League home game against Chelsea at Vicarage Road was suspended after 12 minutes on Wednesday because of a medical emergency in the stands.

Adds restart

WATFORD, England, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Watford's Premier League home game against Chelsea at Vicarage Road was suspended after 12 minutes on Wednesday because of a medical emergency in the stands.

Referee David Coote took the players off the field while emergency services, and the clubs' own medical staff, attended to the situation in the stands.

The score at the time was 0-0.

No further details were available although, according to an Amazon Prime pitchside reporter, a fan was having CPR after suffering a heart attack.

The fan was taken to hospital and the game resumed after a delay of around 30 minutes.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis and Clare Fallon)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More