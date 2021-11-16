Soccer-Wales star Fishlock named National Women's Soccer League MVP

Adds quotes from Fishlock

Nov 16 (Reuters) - OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock was named the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) MVP on Tuesday, capping a standout year for the veteran Wales player.

Fishlock, who has been with the league since it launched in 2013, scored five goals in 21 starts with four assists, helping lead OL Reign to the postseason, where they lost in the semi-finals to the Washington Spirit.

"Best thing about this year was this award could’ve gone to any of those nominated. Everyone was a worthy winner," Fishlock said in statement posted to her Twitter account.

"This league is just going to get better and better .. feel very proud to be amongst the players in this league."

Fishlock, the first player to earn 100 caps for the Welsh national team, was selected by a vote among players, coaches, general managers, members of the media and fans. She is the first member of the Reign franchise to claim the honour since 2014.

"If you speak to most people around the league and ask the coaches if they could take one player from our team, it would always be (Jess)," said OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey, who was named NWSL coach of the year on Tuesday.

"The journey that she’s been on to get to this point has been phenomenal. I’m glad that she’s getting some recognition that she deserves."

Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh finished second in the voting, while Gotham FC forward Margaret Purce finished third.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis)

