Soccer-Villa's next two WSL games called off after positive COVID-19 test

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Aston Villa's next two Women's Super League fixtures have been postponed after a member of their first-team squad tested positive for COVID-19, England's Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

Villa were due to play bottom-side Bristol City on Oct. 11 before hosting champions Chelsea on Oct. 17.

Villa said several other members of the team will also enter a period of self-isolation following the positive test.

"Aston Villa's main priority now is the health and safety of their players, staff, and opponents," the FA said in a statement.

Gemma Davies' side are 11th in the 12-team standings, having lost each of their three games this season following their promotion to the top-flight.

