News & Insights

Soccer-Villa's Kamara suffers 'significant' knee ligament injury

Credit: REUTERS/SCOTT HEPPELL

February 12, 2024 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Aston Villa's France midfielder Boubacar Kamara suffered a "significant knee ligament injury" in Sunday's Premier League home defeat by Manchester United, the club said.

The 24-year-old had a scan on Monday and his condition will be reviewed after further consultation with a knee specialist.

The Midlands club gave no further details but media reports indicated Kamara was likely to miss the rest of the season and this year's European Championship in Germany.

Kamara was substituted in the 65th minute of the 2-1 loss to United at Villa Park.

Villa are fifth in the table, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.