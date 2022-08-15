US Markets

Soccer-Villa's Carlos set for surgery after rupturing Achilles

Aadi Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

Aston Villa's new signing Diego Carlos is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles tendon that will require him to undergo surgery, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Villa signed the 29-year-old defender from LaLiga side Sevilla for a reported fee of 26 million pounds ($31.38 million) in the close season transfer window.

"The player sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Everton," Villa said in a statement. "The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation programme."

The club did not provide a timeline for the Brazilian's return.

Villa, who are ninth in the Premier League table, travel to face Crystal Palace on Aug. 20.

($1 = 0.8286 pounds)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

