Soccer-Villarreal ready to make presence felt against Bayern, says Emery

April 5 (Reuters) - Villarreal sprung a surprise when they eliminated former champions Juventus in the last 16 of the Champions League but that experience has made them ready to face German powerhouse Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, manager Unai Emery said.

Villarreal's LaLiga form has been poor of late as they have lost three of their last four matches, leaving them seventh in the standings and 12 points adrift of fourth-placed Sevilla, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

But the lessons learned during the 4-1 aggregate win over Juventus is what Emery wants his men to apply during the game against Bayern.

“We need to play a perfect game,” Emery told a news conference on Tuesday as his side prepare to host the first leg on Wednesday.

"We got through the group stage against Manchester United and Atalanta and knocked out Juventus in a very competitive tie... with a result that was beyond what we could have imagined.

"All that experience and learning makes us question if it really is a surprise (that we have reached the quarter-finals). We want people to recognise our value and presence here."

Emery praised the impact rival manager Julian Nagelsmann has had on Bayern, saying that the 34-year-old has brought “new vigor and energy" into the side.

“He is one of the best coaches in the world,” the former Paris St. Germain and Arsenal boss said.

“I enjoy facing these challenges. His teams play with dynamism, good touch and he makes tactical changes that catch your attention.”

Emery, however, believe home advantage in the first leg should help Villarreal against the six-times champions, who will be looking to extend their eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions in Spain.

"We want to experience a special and unique moment at our stadium and in front of our fans. Our idea is to play smart the first 90 minutes at home so that our chances are still alive for the return leg," said Emery.

"When an opportunity rises, you have to grab it and take your chances. That’s what we will try to do."

