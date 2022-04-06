Soccer-Villarreal edge Bayern 1-0 in Champions League last-eight first leg

Contributor
Fernando Kallas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PABLO MORANO

An electrifying Villarreal beat six times European Cup winners Bayern Munich 1-0 in a frantic Champions League quarter-final first leg tie on Wednesday.

VILLARREAL, Spain, April 6 (Reuters) - An electrifying Villarreal beat six times European Cup winners Bayern Munich 1-0 in a frantic Champions League quarter-final first leg tie on Wednesday.

Forward Arnaut Danjuma's eighth minute strike gave Unai Emery's side a slender lead for the second leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich next Tuesday.

Villarreal took the game to Bayern and should probably have won by a larger margin given the number of chances created.

The Europa League holders suffocated Julian Nagelsmann’s team when they tried to attack, while proving a constant menace to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on the counter-attack.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Fernando.Kallas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More