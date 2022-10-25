Soccer-Villarreal appoint Setien as Emery's replacement

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Villarreal have appointed former Barcelona head coach Quique Setien as manager following Unai Emery's departure to Premier League side Aston Villa, the LaLiga club announced on Tuesday.

Setien, 64, has signed a contract until the end of next season.

"Villarreal CF have reached an agreement with Quique Setien for the Santander-born coach to take charge of the Yellows for the remainder of the current season and the entirety of the following one," the club said in a statement.

Setien, a former midfielder with several teams in Spain, started his managerial career with his old club Racing Santander before stints at Las Palmas, Real Betis and Barca, where he was sacked in 2020 after just seven months at the helm.

Emery left Villarreal, who are seventh in LaLiga with 18 points from 11 games, on Monday after "unilaterally terminating his contract", according to the club.

Setien's first game in charge will be at home to Israeli side Hapoel Be'er-Sheva in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

