Soccer-Villa cleared to face Liverpool in FA Cup despite COVID-19 outbreak

Contributor
Hardik Vyas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Aston Villa's FA Cup third round tie at home to Liverpool on Friday will go ahead as planned despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Aston Villa's FA Cup third round tie at home to Liverpool on Friday will go ahead as planned despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

Villa closed their training ground and cancelled Thursday's practice session after a number of first-team players and staff tested positive for the virus.

British media reported Villa are preparing to field a team of youngsters after the first-team squad went into isolation.

Mark Delaney, Villa's under-23 coach, is set to take charge in the absence of manager Dean Smith and his backroom staff.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Hardik.Vyas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More