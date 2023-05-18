Soccer- VfL Wolfsburg Women claim ninth consecutive cup title

COLOGNE, May 18 (Reuters) - VfL Wolfsburg Women secured their ninth consecutive Women's German Cup title by defeating SC Freiburg 4-1 in Cologne on Thursday.

After an evenly contested first half ending 1-1, Wolfsburg displayed their supremacy with a flurry of three goals in the second half, securing a resounding victory.

Wolfsburg have now won 10 German Cup titles overall, surpassing FFC Frankfurt, who held nine Cup victories before they started to play as Eintracht Frankfurt.

Some 44,808 enthusiastic fans flooded Cologne's RheinEnergie Stadium, surpassing the previous attendance record of 26,682 set 13 years ago.

